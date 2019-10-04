By OUMA WANZALA

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has sacked 36 teachers for professional misconduct including having sexual relations with learners.

In a gazette notice dated October 4, TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said the teachers have been removed from the register and will not be allowed to teach in any school including private institutions.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 30(1) (e) of TSC Act, the commission wishes to notify the public that the persons whose names appear in the notice have been deregistered,” said Mrs Macharia.

SEXUAL RELATIONS

The teachers were removed from the register between March and June this year.

“A person shall not engage in the teaching service unless such a person is registered,” said Mrs Macharia.

The sacking comes as 51 others face disciplinary action over sexual relations with learners.

Last month, TSC dispatched all its commissioners to six regions across the country to hear disciplinary cases. The verdict is expected to be out this month.

TSC received 1,000 cases of indiscipline among teachers this year with 600 being registered across the 47 counties, while 400 cases were registered at the TSC headquarter.

750 CASES

Majority of the cases relate to teachers having sex with learners both in primary and secondary schools.

TSC regulations requires that the cases be handled within three months. The commission has handled 750 cases while 250 others are still pending.

On average, most cases are being determined within two to three months.