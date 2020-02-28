By KEN WAMASEBU

More by this Author

Pressure is piling on the Ministry of Education to appoint a substantive Vice-Chancellor to run Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Workers at the institution have threatened to down their tools to push Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to address the issue.

The institution has not had a full-time VC for the last 15 months, and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu), Masinde Muliro chapter says this is affecting implementation of key projects.

Prof Asenath Sigot, the acting vice-chancellor, replaced Prof Joseph Bosire who served for seven months.

Workers at the institution said the Ministry of Education needs to confirm Prof Sigot as vice-chancellor, so that she can take full charge of the running of the institution.

Prof Sigot has been acting VC at the university for eight months now.

Advertisement

The process of appointing a new VC to replace the late Prof Fredrick Otieno stalled after one of the candidates moved to court to challenge the decision by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to omit his name from those shortlisted for interviews for the position.

Kusu secretary Ronald Wamalwa and chairman Onzere Mulongo said the delay in appointing a vice-chancellor is negatively impacting academic programmes.

They said operations at the university is slowly coming to a paralysis due to poor management.

“The staff medical cover expired last month and has not been renewed to date. There is confusion at the university because of lack of a vice-chancellor to enforce administrative decisions and ensure decisions things are running smoothly,” said Mr Onzere.

The union is accusing the management of failing to promote harmony and peaceful coexistence at the university.