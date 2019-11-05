By DENNIS LUBANGA

Three Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates at Moi Girls’ High School in Eldoret say there were kicked out of the school and will be spending their nights in a lodging during the exam period.

The candidates said they travel to the school from the guest house every morning to do the national exams and go back in the evening.

Two of the girls claimed they were accused of being indiscipline and kicked out of the school last week. The third one said she was sent home in second term.

In an interview with the Nation at the guest house where they are putting up, the students denied that they were indisciplined and accused the school's administration of discriminating against them.

“I was accused of harassing a prefect and now I feel depressed because I feel bad being away from school,” said one of the girls.

The second student said that she was expelled from school during second term and did not attended classes in third term.

“I was expelled because I was found in possession of a fruit knife and accused of bullying,” she said.

The third girl said she was expelled from the school after bhang was found in her bag. She claimed the bhang was planted in her school bag.

"I requested for a drug test but the principal could hear none of it. request was turned down. She tool me to a a police station, accompanied by some teachers and a security guard, where I spent the night.

"The following day I was sent home with no expulsion or suspension letter. I have been studying from home since October 31,” the student said.

Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka said his office had opened investigation into the matter.

“We are already investigating claims of alleged mistreatment of the three Moi Girls' High School candidates, expect to hear from us on Wednesday,” said Mr Gitonga.

On Monday, the principal of the school Ms Christine Chumba barred journalists from accessing the school.

She directed the guards manning the school to keep away the reporters, who were following up the story.

“All police officers assigned to oversee KCSE in this school should make sure that these people (journalists) leave with their cameras as fast as possible before I order for their arrest,” Ms Chumba ordered.

A parent of one of the girls accused the school administration for failing to give the students fair hearing before punishing them.

“We are afraid that our daughters may not be able to perform well in their examinations because of the trauma and humiliation the school has subjected them.