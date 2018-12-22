3 Migori schools miss KCSE results

By VIVERE NANDIEMO

Three schools in Migori County have not received their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam results.

Komotobo Secondary School in Kuria East, Nyabisawa Girls' Secondary in Suna West and Agenda Secondary School in Nyatike missed their results.

The three centres are among schools whose results were withheld by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) over suspected cheating.

While releasing results on Friday, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said results for some schools had been withheld over alleged irregularities.

The CS, however, did mention the schools or regions affected.