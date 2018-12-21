By JILL NAMATSI

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted five teachers for breaching rules in the 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Ms Nancy Macharia, the commission's chief executive officer, made the announcement on Friday, during the release of the results.

Speaking at the headquarters of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) in Nairobi, Ms Macharia said 57 cases were under investigation.

"We must do away with teachers who cannot comply with regulations," she said, adding they will propose an amendment of the TSC Act to allow for the dismissal and deregistration of teachers who engage in malpractices.

Four candidates were deregistered for impersonation and 101 phones confiscated as they were being used for cheating.

The CEO, however, praised the hundreds of thousands of teachers who adhered to regulations, saying they played a key role in ensuring the integrity of the tests that 664,550 candidates wrote.

"Without the teaching fraternity, this exercise would not have succeeded," she said. "The TSC will continue to support efforts for credible results."

Regarding steps taken to ensure quality education, Ms Macharia said performance management systems were paying off.

These steps include the training of teachers for the new curriculum, performance appraisals and the hiring of more to bridge the shortage. She said that at least 100,437 more teachers are needed.

NO LEAKAGE

Knec Chairman George Magoha, who spoke earlier, said the last three years have been "steady" as cases of irregularities have been done away with and performance improved.

"Talk of leakage in exams is a thing of the past," Mr Magoha said, and also appreciated teachers for their professionalism.

"A small percentage of teachers are still a serious challenge," he added, however, and asked Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed not to sympathise with those caught in wrongdoing as marking went on.

Ms Mohamed briefed President Uhuru Kenyatta before proceeding to the headquarters to announce the results.

Regarding assisted cheating, Mr Magoha told students to "allow your brains to work" and reject bad advice from their parents and other parties.

He said those who wrote the examinations this year "got what they deserved".