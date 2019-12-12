By OUMA WANZALA

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted eight candidates for interviews for the position of University of Nairobi vice-chancellor.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Mbeche is among the candidates shortlisted following review of applications from 14 people.

Former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance), Prof Bernard Njoroge, who was kicked out in 2016 after falling out with then Vice-Chancellor Prof Peter Mbithi, has also been shortlisted for the interview that the Public Service Commission will conduct on December 18.

Two deputy vice-chancellors, Profs Madara Ogot and Stephen Kiama also made it to the list.

Others are law scholar Prof Patricia G. Kameri Mbote, Prof Kareithi Ruth Wanjiru Nduati, Prof Elijah Omwenga and Prof Solomon Igosangwa Shibairo.

MBITHI'S CASE

UoN appointed Prof Mbeche in July after its council rejected Prof Mbithi's bid for automatic reappointment for a second term.

Prior to this appointment, Prof Mbeche was the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of finance, planning and development department.

Council chair Julia Ojiambo said at the time that Prof Mbithi would go on terminal leave to allow effective appointment process of a new VC.

Prof Ojiambo asked him to re-apply for the position upon advertisement but he did not.

Prof Mbithi was appointed on December 1, 2014 and took up the position on January 6, 2015 for a five–year term and which lapses in January 2020.

REFORMS

Following Prof Mbithi's replacement, the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) said the decision was overdue and that the institution would finally regain its status as the premier university.