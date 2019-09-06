By OUMA WANZALA

Squabbling in the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) continued Thursday when members of the steering committee met Teachers Service Commission (TSC) officials without secretary-general Wilson Sossion.

Knut acting Secretary-General Hesbon Otieno, chairman Wickliffe Omucheyi and other officials presented a memorandum to the TSC director of administration Ibrahim Mumim.

However, Mr Sossion dismissed the meeting saying the officials were in contempt of court.

“They have no authority to commit the union in any way whatsoever. It is the secretary-general who can commit the union and make pronouncements,” said Mr Sossion.

Mr Otieno said the union is ready to work with the commission in order to solve issues affecting teachers. “We want to bring back good working relations with the employer for the interest of the teaching fraternity,” said Mr Otieno.

The union officials also changed tune on the new curriculum saying they now support the system.

Mr Otieno said the TSC should reconsider its decision to sack teachers who did not attend new curriculum training.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) asked the government to streamline cash flow to schools to end the recurrent financial crisis in the institutions.

The Kuppet also demanded that the funds be released to schools before next week.

Secretary-General Akelo Misori urged the government to unlock the funds stalemate with the Treasury.

“Time for blame games between the Ministry of Education and the Treasury is over. Our principals want to see funds in their school accounts so that they can run their institutions smoothly,” said Mr Misori.

The ministry releases funds based on the number of students in each school as captured in the National Education Management System (Nemis).

The union asked the government to ensure that cartels at the ministry do not sabotage the Nemis.