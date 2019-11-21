alexa A humble request from pupil with special needs - Daily Nation
A humble request from pupil with special needs

Thursday November 21 2019

Dennis Onyikwa Kibaki

Dennis Onyikwa Kibaki sits for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination in Kisumu on October 29,2019. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

RUSHDIE OUDIA
By RUSHDIE OUDIA
A physically challenged boy who sat KCPE exams at a special school in Kisumu has sent out a passionate plea to Bungoma High School to consider him for enrolment in Form One next year.

A disappointed Dennis Kibaki Onyinkwa who featured prominently on the front and back pages of the Daily Nation during the examinations, scored 110 marks.

The 14-year-old sat his exams at Joyland Special School. When the Nation visited him at Sengera, Bomachoge in Kisii on Monday, he said he had expected at least 250 marks.

He hopes to make amends should he be given an opportunity in secondary school.

“I am appealing to the Ministry of Education to help me secure a Form One slot in Bungoma High School. I know my potential, both in class and in sports. I won’t disappoint you,” he said.

Dennis prefers Bungoma High School because it’s friendly to the physically challenged. His other options are Thika and Kisumu Day secondary schools.

In primary school, he was active in sports and won several awards after excelling in athletics, particularly the sprints. He’s also a good footballer.

His parents, Mr John Onyinkwa and Ms Ruth Kwamboka, told the Nation they had sold their property to pay his fees and have nothing left for his secondary education.