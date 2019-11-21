A humble request from pupil with special needs

He hopes to make amends should he be given an opportunity in secondary school.

A disappointed Dennis Kibaki Onyinkwa who featured prominently on the front and back pages of the Daily Nation during the examinations, scored 110 marks.

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

A physically challenged boy who sat KCPE exams at a special school in Kisumu has sent out a passionate plea to Bungoma High School to consider him for enrolment in Form One next year.

The 14-year-old sat his exams at Joyland Special School. When the Nation visited him at Sengera, Bomachoge in Kisii on Monday, he said he had expected at least 250 marks.

“I am appealing to the Ministry of Education to help me secure a Form One slot in Bungoma High School. I know my potential, both in class and in sports. I won’t disappoint you,” he said.

Dennis prefers Bungoma High School because it’s friendly to the physically challenged. His other options are Thika and Kisumu Day secondary schools.

In primary school, he was active in sports and won several awards after excelling in athletics, particularly the sprints. He’s also a good footballer.