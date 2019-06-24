By AMINA WAKO

As Harambee Stars stumbled and fell to Desert Foxes of Algeria in Cairo, Uriri High School was in a related battle some 5,400 kilometres away in Migori: a fire allegedly started by students who had been denied a chance to watch the football match.

The learners were unhappy that their teachers had blocked them from watching the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) duel which kicked off at 11pm on Sunday.

By this time, the students had just completed their evening preps an hour earlier and their teachers had ordered them to go to their dormitories and sleep.

Although they obliged, many did not enter their beds, sources told the Nation.

Moments later, a watchman at the school raised a fire alarm at one of the dorms minutes to the start of the game.

Students and neighbours swung into action and contained the inferno before it could spread.

School Principal Nicholas Hongo said no one was injured in the incident but property of unknown value was destroyed.

The Stars lost 2-0 to the Desert Foxes.

The incident comes barely a month after another fire rocked the school.

The flames were lit by students after they were allegedly banned from interacting with girls visiting the school.