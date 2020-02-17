By OUMA WANZALA

All candidates who scored C+ and above in the 2019 KCSE exams will join universities, the placement agency announced Monday after a board meeting.

The decision ends the anxiety that hit students as the programme ran behind schedule due to the Education ministry's delays in approving placement.

John Muraguri, chief executive of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), said 125,449 candidates will be placed against the available capacity of 193,878.

“Universities declared [this capacity], which is enough to absorb all those who met the minimum requirement for admission to degree programmes and are willing to pursue courses in universities,” he said.

TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS

Mr Muraguri said a total of 688,928 students qualified for placement at tertiary institutions under government sponsorship.

“A total of 563,479 scored between C and E and therefore qualified for placement at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions,” he said.

The KUCCPS boss noted that the the State Department of Vocational and Technical Training reported a capacity of 350,000 in the TVET institutions.

“The capacity is enough to absorb 62 per cent of the candidates who qualified for TVET," he said.

OTHER INSTITUTIONS

The CEO said the board noted existence of several other TVET institutions offering training, where the remaining 38 per cent can be absorbed.

He said all those who scored C and below will be given an opportunity to apply for placement at TVET institutions.