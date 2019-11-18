Alumni groups step in to help build schools

By NATION TEAM

Old boys and girls are joining forces in public schools countrywide to lead efforts to expand facilities and bail out poor students in the wake of the government’s campaign to push more learners into secondary from primary.

Following introduction of the government’s 100 per cent transition from Standard Eight to Form One policy in 2017, most public secondary schools have been plunged into boarding chaos.

The government allocates Sh6,000 per student per year for infrastructure, which school principals say is hardly enough for any meaningful project.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the ministry only received Sh1.2 billion to expand infrastructure this year.

Many of the institutions are having to deal with triple the capacity they were built for, which is why they are reaching out to former students for help.

Some, such as Alliance High School, have vibrant and structured associations that are deeply ingrained in the running of the institution.

Others, such as Machakos Boys, don’t even keep a record of their former students and so have never benefited from them.

SPONSORSHIP

Alliance High principal William Mwangi says the school’s alumni work hand in hand with parents and are currently spearheading a Sh200 million project for a 4,500-seater chapel.

The old boys have pledged to meet half the cost of the project, which will begin next year and is expected to be ready for use in 2022.

“The old boys are an integral part of the school. They run an endowment fund that supports poor students, organise free medical clinics and give inspirational talks from time to time. Their energy, zeal and dedication surprises me,” Mr Mwangi says.

Machakos Boys Principal Kahi Indimuli says the institution does not have an alumni association.

“We are working on having one soon. We are looking to establish a database of our old boys and reach out to them. There is so much we can do together for the sake of the young ones and the school in general,” said Mr Indimuli, who is also the chairman of Kenya Secondary School Heads Association.

PERFORMANCE

Nyeri’s Giakaibei Boys also has no alumni group, but school principal Charles Mugo says the administration has been trying to reach out to them to no avail.

He said: “The alumni are very important to a school since they offer counselling and can even help with crucial projects, that’s why we’re trying to reach out to them.”

Othaya Girls has also not assembled its alumni, although former students have individually offered help such as sponsoring poor students or giving inspirational talks.

According to Principal Jane Wacheke, the school has incorporated three former students in the board of management and is still working with them to form a group.

In Embu, a county professionals lobby has formed alumni forums for primary and secondary schools.

The group has also come up with a resource mobilisation committee that helps in funding learners and repairing infrastructure. Gatunduri Primary School is one of the beneficiaries.

In 2016, four old boys and girls held a meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

RENOVATIONS

They wanted to raise money to buy uniforms for 50 needy pupils at the school. The team agreed to form an alumni association. A WhatsApp group was created and within a short time the group grew to the current 79 members.

Within one year, the association managed to buy over 125 pupils full sets of uniform.

The association is now giving Sh10,000 for every pupil who attains an agreed minimum grade in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination, among other projects.

In Meru, a survey of primary schools in most parts Tigania, Igembe, Buuri and Imenti Central sub-counties reveals a sorry state of infrastructure, with some lacking classrooms and desks.

However, former students in some of these institutions have now come to their aid, contributing money to buy books, build infrastructure and feed children.

Uringo Primary in Tigania West, is one of the beneficiaries of the alumni association programme that was recently launched by Mrs Lucy Ntuchiu, the wife of Meru deputy governor Titus Ntuchiu.

At Kagumo Boys High school in Nyeri, the alumni association has installed solar panels on the roofs of the dormitories to provide hot water. The old students have also assisted in the renovation of the hostels.

TEXBOOKS BOUGHT

In Nyeri High School, one member of the school’s alumni association renovated the school chapel and has sponsored about 10 needy boys in the school.

Other students have also individually sponsored other needy students.

At Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School, old boys and girls bought library books for the pupils at the school.

“One group brought us library books, which we appreciate,” the school principal, Mr Vincent Mwangi said.

Marsabit Girls High School principal Khalima Adan told the Nation, the alumni association is dead.

At Allidina Visram, one of the oldest schools in Mombasa, old boys have teamed up to repair roofs, pave the driveway and repaint classrooms.

The association is also replacing all the furniture in the school. Led by Mr Pravin Pandya, the chairman, the association is initiating change and outlook of the institution.

“We have been forced to halt any further construction with immediate effect from November, but we will resume after December 1 after the national examinations,” he told the Nation.