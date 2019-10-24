He said that around 6 million girls of school-going age around the world do not get the chance to go to school, a majority of them in Africa.

By COLLINS OMULO

Globally celebrated teacher Peter Tabichi has added yet another feather to his cap after clinching the United Nations in Kenya Person of the Year 2019 award Thursday.

In March, Bro Tabichi became the first teacher from Africa to win the fifth edition of the World Teacher of the Year award, which came with a Sh100 million cash prize. With the latest recognition, Brother Tabichi now joins the list of select individuals who have been named UN Persons of the Year since 2002.

EDUCATION FOR GIRLS

Brother Tabichi was recognised for efforts in promoting education. The UN has, since 2002, awarded and recognised different Kenyans who have been an inspiration to others.

While receiving the award, the maths and physics teacher at Keriko Secondary School in Nakuru called for governments to make sure that education, especially for girls, is a right.

He said that around 6 million girls of school-going age around the world do not get the chance to go to school, a majority of them in Africa. He noted that 72 million children are in danger of missing out on education in Africa due to war, floods and other challenges.

“Good education should not be a matter of luck but should be a right. Today people continue to struggle to learn. The role of education should be to unlock the best in people and give them the skills to relate with others in the society,” said the 37-year-old.

He encouraged people to be agents of change in the society by doing whatever they can to positively impact the lives of those around them, observing that one does not have to hold high positions in the society in order to make a change.

“Start by doing the ordinary things and have dedication, generosity and passion in what you are doing and if you believe it can happen then it will,” he said.

The award ceremony, which fell during celebrations of the United Nations Day that has been marked on every October 24 since 1948, was attended by other dignitaries including UN resident coordinator for Kenya Siddharth Chatterjee, Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang’.

Governor Kinyanjui congratulated Bro Tabichi for the recognition saying his victory is a celebration of the many sacrifices made by teachers across the world adding that, through education, the cycle of poverty can be broken and communities liberated.

On his part, Dr Kipsang’ said that the new competency-based curriculum that is currently being implemented in the country will ensure inclusive, equitable and quality education for all learners.