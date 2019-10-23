By OUMA WANZALA

By AGENCIES

Mr Erick Ademba, a teacher at Asumbi Girls High School, was on Wednesday among three African teachers to get Africa Union award for their outstanding performance.

Mr Ademba received a certificate and $10,000 (Sh1 million) at a ceremony held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The others were Augusta Lartey-Young, from Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School in Ghana and Gladys K from Uganda.

The teachers were recognised for helping students achieve their long-term career goals, quality teaching and encouraging desirable behaviour in schools among others.

Speaking after getting the award, Mr Ademba, said the prize promotes the image of teaching on the African continent, while motivates African teachers to be innovative.

“The award will improve teaching image since teachers in Africa will feel recognized,” said Mr Ademba.

Speaking at the ceremony, Beatrice Njenga, Head of AU Education Division, noted that the teacher prize is an important and valuable instrument that contributes to the success of Agenda 2063 and continental Education strategy for Africa (CESA).

“It will enhance visibility and status of the teacher in Africa at all levels from early childhood to tertiary levels including TVET, and promote teaching as a first choice profession,” said Ms Njenga.