Best teachers feted as conference ends

When he was pronounced the Teacher of the Year (Toya), Fredrick Shitubi walked to the podium and knelt down for some minutes, praying and thanking God for the win.

Many miles away, his wife was also on her knees, thanking God after receiving a text message from her husband about the win. Back home, his family was watching the event, which was streamed live on YouTube.

Mr Shitubi’s colleagues, led by St Mary’s School Yala principal Bonaventure Ollando, were right behind him, dancing and praising God for the victory.

He is the only male teacher to have won this year’s awards announced at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration, towards the end of the 44th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association annual national conference in Mombasa.

His experience, Mr Shitubi said, gave him an edge over the seven other competitors across the country.

“But I gave my very best. I knew I would feature in the top three, but this win is God’s win,” said the English and literature teacher.

CAREER ADVICE

The teacher attributed his victory to God as he walked home with a laptop and Sh100,000, among other goodies.

“I won’t forget my lovely wife and prayer partner Norrich Munyasia. Every time I go out she goes on her knees. I have been teaching for 18 years. I am the senior head of languages and curricular departments at St Mary’s,” he said.

The 44-year-old said he had also received support from his family, the head teacher, the county director of education, colleagues and students.

The father of three wanted to become an architect but was later persuaded by his parents, who were teachers, to follow teaching career.

“When I missed it (an architect’s course) by one point, I said if I become a teacher I will be the best Kenya has ever had. I give honour and glory to God,” he said.

Mr Shitubi is planning to use the Sh100,000 to buy uniform for his praise and worship team.

“Whatever I get, the praise and worship team at St Paul’s ACK Yala gets a share. They are about 15 very active people. I am also the chairman of the Kenya Anglican Men Association in my church,” he added.

HARD WORK

He schooled at Tigoi Primary School and Nyangori Boys High School.

He studied for his Bachelor of Education degree at Kenyatta University, specialising in English and Literature, graduating in 1998.

“Students should be focused, hard working and above all, trust God. As a man, you can try your best, but without God’s hand you can’t make it,” he advised.

The Principal of the Year Award went to Othaya Girls High School head teacher Jane Waceke, 48.

Ms Waceke said she had worked harder. “I have been teaching for 25 years. I went to Gitunduti Primary School, Moi Forces Academy (O levels), Kiambu High School (A levels) and Moi University for my Bachelor of Education degree and later University of Nairobi for my master’s degree in Education and Administration,” said Ms Waceke who has been a principal for 12 years.

She attributed the win to humility, dedication to her work and child-friendly skills to empower her learners.

Ms Waceke urged girls to work hard as she thanked the teachers, parents, sponsors and non-teaching staff at her school. “I will use the cash to pay school fees for needy girls in my school,” she added.

INNOVATION

The youngest winner was Ms Catherine Mune, a Kerugoya Girls High School teacher, who took this year’s Innovative Teacher of the Year award.

The 30-year-old was all smiles as she thanked God, her husband and colleagues for standing by her throughout her career.

Ms Mune could not control her tears of joy when she received the award with the Kerugoya Girls’ principal, colleagues and education stakeholders breaking into song and dance.

The bubbly teacher started schooling at Thika Primary School, then went to Muthira Girls High School and later to Kenyatta University for a Bachelor of Arts where she specialised in Kiswahili and CRE.

“I later did a master’s degree in Sociology of Education at the same university through sponsorship after getting a first class honours. In 2013, I was employed at Kerugoya Girls,” she said.

ICT

Ms Mune said patience was key, having grown from a classroom teacher “through good support, hard work, dedication and God’s grace” to heading ICT in her institution.

The mother of one said she would use the laptop to enhance her teaching and learning. She was not sure what she would do with her cash prize.

Ms Mune, who uses ICT in CRE lessons, praised the new competency-based curriculum, saying it enhanced creativity.