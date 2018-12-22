By NATION TEAM

There were celebrations at Booker Academy in Kakamega County after Joan Omukaga Nekoye emerged one of the top performers in the region, scoring an A plain of 83 points in this year’s KCSE examination.

The school’s Principal John Mark Wanderah said the performance had made the school proud.

“She worked very hard and was focused in her studies. Her results did not come as a surprise since she was a top performer at the school,” said Mr Wanderah.

Other top candidates from Booker are Brandon Gohole who scored an A minus of 77 points followed by Hope Lusigi Kasavu and Aggrey Opondo who similarly got A minuses with 76 and 77 points respectively.

The school posted a mean score of 9.003.

At Kakamega School, the top candidate, Brian Onsongo, scored an A minus grade with 79 points.

Other candidates from the school who performed impressively in the KCSE exam include Charo Khamis, A minus (74), Wesonga Bob Seif, A minus (75), Japheth Mundumah, A minus (76) and Ochola Sammy Gordon, A minus (75).

SCORED A PLAIN

Meanwhile, there were celebrations at Lavington Square estate at Korinda in the outskirts of Busia town after Joshua Ochieng, a Maseno School student, was named among the top KCSE candidates.

Ochieng, who was ranked 19th countrywide in the results announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, scored an aggregate of A plain with a mean score of 84 points.

In Vihiga County, Chavakali High School was riding the wave of success. By the time of going to press, the institution had received some of the results of the 502 candidates with the deputy principal in charge of academics, Mr Benedict Khayati, saying the school was shining again.

Three years after their results were cancelled in 2015, the school seems to have recovered from this setback and is reclaiming it's lost glory.

Simon Muchai had topped in the school after scoring 83 points, registering a mean grade of A plain.

Two other students, Elisha Wasike and Emoit Nester, scored A plain grades of 81 points.

MUDASA ACADEMY

The list released by the school showed several students had managed a mean grade of A minus. On the list, Lijodi Bruno had an A minus of 80 points.

Other students with A minuses were Kevin Kiplagat (79 points), Shitialo Ali (79 points), Atozo Hawkins (79 points) and Winston Kwesha (79 points).

A few kilometres away, at the privately owned Mudasa Academy, principal Mr George Mudanyi said his school had impressive results with a mean score of eight points.

Three of the 45 candidates; Akaka Ethel (73), Afandi Sharon (72) and Omondi Brandon (67 points), had a mean grade of B plus while the last candidate scored a mean grade of C minus.