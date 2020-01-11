By BENSON AMADALA

On Thursday morning, Kakamega High School Principal Gerald Orina started off his day normally as he prepared to report to work.

As he approached the office at 7am, he noticed that the teachers had converged at the reception area and were chatting animatedly.

As he got closer, something about their looks seemed to suggest something unusual had happened. Then one of the teachers muttered something that left him startled and confused.

Pointing at a dishevelled boy without shoes and in a faded brown T-shirt and green shorts, the teacher said: “Sir, here is your Christmas and New Year gift.”

They were referring to a 15-year-old pupil from Sasimon village in Nandi Central who scored 390 marks in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam and is expected to join Kakamega School.

Undaunted by the poverty and hardship he has endured from childhood after the death of his father, George Ingatwa Atonya left early and persuaded a boda-boda rider to take him to his dream school in Kakamega Town.

FAMILY WITH GRIT

When Mr Orina got to his office, the boda-boda rider asked him to pay the fare for the boy from his village to Kakamega before he could address the pupil’s plight.

“This is how the whole drama unfolded, but we are happy that the boy got here safely and was courageous enough to take the risk that has brought to light his plight,” said Mr Orina.

Atonya sat his KCPE examination at Kipsugur Primary School. His mother, Jesicah Chekuku, is sickly while his sister, Irene Kabulika, was sent home for non-payment of school fees.

Irene wakes up at 4am each day and walks for nearly three hours daily to and from Friends School Ileho in the neighbouring Kakamega County, a distance of about 15 kilometres from her parents’ home.

Irene is a Form Three student and her education was disrupted by lack of fees. But like her brother, she has soldiered on, despite the numerous hurdles threatening to derail her thirst for education.

HELPING HAND

Atonya told Mr Orina he was ready to report to school and do his best if he was given an opportunity to continue with his studies.

“I did not want to miss the opportunity to join Kakamega School. My mother is poor and we are struggling daily to find a meal to keep us alive. I decided to find a way to Kakamega and convince the principal to allow me join the school the way I am,” said Atonya.

After the initial shock, the teachers explained to Mr Orina that the boy had decided to come to the school to plead his case.

“I was shocked when I heard the boy’s story and decided to send a teacher to his home to find out the situation and report back. The boy is passionate about education and his determination and bravery have left us all in awe,” said Mr Orina.

A team was sent to the boy’s home on Friday and reported a heart-rending story.

Teacher Joy Mocho, who accompanied the boy, said: “This is a dire situation; the boy and the family need help. His mother is sick and her sister has been sent home for non-payment of school fees.”

SPONSORSHIP

She said the family lives in abject poverty and given the circumstances, it would be difficult for Atonya to join secondary school.

“The boy has been receiving support from teachers at the primary school. They used to buy him food and encourage him to work hard in his studies,” said Ms Mocho.

Shortly after the plight of the boy was highlighted on social media, the Kakamega School Old Boys Association pledged to support him.

Mr William Ojonyo said the old boys will adopt Atonya and seek support from other well-wishers to ensure he carries on with his secondary education.

“The boy has shown a passion and determination that has moved us to tears. We are so impressed and will put our resources together to ensure he reports to school on Monday,” said Mr Ojonyo.

The association is supporting several other bright but needy students by paying their fees.

Mr Ojonyo said he will consult with the Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls Old Girls Association to support Atonya’s sister.