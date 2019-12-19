Boy who lost his leg posts good results in KCSE

His mother Beatrice Macharia had to ferry him to school on a wheelbarrow.

The former Thika-based Joytown Special School pupil scored 380 marks in KCPE and his dream High School was Mangu High School.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

When Kelvin Macharia’s left leg was amputated while he was in Class Seven at Muringa Primary School in Bahati, Nakuru County, he almost lost hope of completing primary education.

“I started weighing options of becoming a cobbler, my mother could not afford to buy crutches,” said Macharia at Bahati on Thursday.

However, when he joined Mpesa Foundation Academy he stopped thinking about his disability and focused on his studies. His efforts paid off when he scored an impressive B+ (plus) of 68 points in the 2019 KCSE examinations.

DISABILITY

“I had other health challenges and I was surprised when I got B plus,” he told Nation.

“I thank Mpesa Foundation. I believe my dreams of becoming a music professor will one day come true,” he added.

Advertisement

He urged other disabled students never to lose hope saying “the worst disability in life is bad attitude.”

The former Thika-based Joytown Special School pupil scored 380 marks in KCPE and his dream High School was Mangu High School.

“I wanted to join Mang’u High School but when I applied for a place at Mpesa Foundation Academy and I succeeded I changed my mind and I have no regrets,” said Macharia.

“I want to study hard and become a music professor as Mpesa Foundation has exposed me to supportive mentors,” he said.

He said his biggest challenge was accepting his new condition.

“Most of my teachers did not understand my disability and how to handle me,” said Macharia.

He was born with congenital disorder called spina bifida (a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not form properly).

His mother Beatrice Macharia had to ferry him to school on a wheelbarrow.

WHEELBARROW

“I was ferried to school on a wheelbarrow by mother as I could not walk,” recalls the sixth born in a family of seven – two girls and five boys.

Macharia thanked his mother for encouraging him to study hard.

“While ferrying me in a wheel barrow to school, she encouraged me to study hard to achieve my dreams,” he said.

His mother could not hide her joy after the KCSE results were released.