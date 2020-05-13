Brookhouse allowed to resume online classes

The court’s decision is being seen as a reprieve to children whose parents wanted them to continue learning despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Online classes that had seen a section of parents at Brookhouse Schools protest against payment of full school fees are now set to resume.

This follows a ruling issued by High Court judge Weldon Korir Wednesday who set aside his initial directive that stopped the virtual classes. The parents had moved to court to over the matter.

A section of the parents were protesting against the virtual classes citing high costs. They also challenged the quality of the classes.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this case, order number 4 issued on April 30 be and is hereby varied to allow virtual classes resume for all kindergarten to Year Four pupils for those who wish to take part, and all parties undertake not to take any prejudicial actions against each other,” ruled the judge.

While issuing the order, the judge said that the variation of his initial one was without prejudice to the position of the parents who were protesting against the online classes.

The Attorney General and the Cabinet Secretary for Education are yet to file their responses in the case but have been allowed to do so within 14 days.

The court will hear and determine whether to enjoin the faction of parents who are supporting the school’s plans on virtual learning on June 8.

According to their lawyer, Kiragu Kimani, when the court issued the initial order, their views were not considered yet their children are enrolled in the institution.