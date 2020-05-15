Brookhouse scoops top award in East Africa

Students at the school scooped a record 21 out of 74 awards, topping regional schools examined in the IGCSE and Cambridge Board A-levels.

The school was awarded for offering an excellent British curriculum education in the region.

By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

Brookhouse School has been awarded as the East Africa’s highest performing institution in the 2019 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

The school was awarded for offering an excellent British curriculum education in the region.

Students at the school scooped a record 21 out of 74 awards, topping regional schools examined in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Cambridge Board A-levels.

The awards are for the May/June 2019 examination season.

Cambridge International Education issues the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards annually, and they recognise exceptional learner achievement in Cambridge examinations around the world.

The purpose of the awards is to celebrate and recognise the success of high performing Cambridge learners.

Advertisement

“We offer our heartfelt congratulations to the students who worked so hard to achieve these awards. Such an achievement reflects individual students’ excellence and the collective hard work and support of the teachers, staff and leadership team,” said the Brookhouse board.

Brookhouse, which has campuses in Karen and Runda in Nairobi, further topped across 14 subjects and produced the Best Student at both IGCSE and A-level.