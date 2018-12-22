By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The new curriculum will now be rolled out next month and not 2020 as was agreed last week in Nairobi by stakeholders, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said Saturday.

In a statement, Ms Mohamed said the Education ministry will commence a methodical and careful organised phased rollout of the competency based curriculum effective in Pre-Primary I and II and Grades 1, 2 and 3.

“Early in the New Year, the ministry of Education will issue a detailed rollout-out plan and timetable for the other grades that will lead to the last cohort of pupils sitting for their Kenya certificate of Primary education (KCPE) in the year 2023 and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in the year 2027,” said Ms Mohamed.

She said stakeholders will put in place structures to support a national rollout and map out clear systems and processes.

The ministry, she said will continue with training of teachers and completion, approval and presentation of the statutory instruments among others.