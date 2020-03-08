By DAVID MUCHUI

Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi has faulted the Education ministry for the "dumping of excess and irrelevant learning materials" in schools.

Mr Murungi alleged lack of control of quality and quantity in an elaborate profiteering plan.

Speaking on Friday, when he distributed revision materials to 122 primary schools, he noted the need for the government to review the policy on the direct supply of books.

In 2018, the government resolved to procure books directly from publishers to save billions in public funds

Mr Murungi claimed, however, that cartels have hijacked the new system.

“Teachers have been complaining that they get many books they do not need. The books are being dumped. When schools did procurement by themselves, they bought what they needed,” he said.

WASTAGE

The MP said he discovered the extent of the problem in January, when a school in his constituency suffered a fire tragedy.

“When the CDF proposed to buy textbooks for the school, we were told there was no need because there were many idle books in neighbouring schools," he said.

"We only needed to mobilise several schools to donate the books. This means there are many unused books in schools across the country."

Mr Murungi regretted wastage of public resources in a flawed procurement system.

“I urge Prof George Magoha to deal with the cartels and relook at the system to avoid wastage of money. The ministry should be able to state how many books each school receives. The system should be changed to enable teachers order only what they need."

He said he will engage the National Assembly's education and budget committees for an investigation into the matter.

OLD BOOKS

Mr Kathuri also vowed to collect all excess books from public schools in his constituency and return them to the ministry.

“The money being wasted on idle books can be diverted to bursaries and improving infrastructure in public schools,” he said.

School heads who spoke to the Nation said upper primary classes are most affected.

“Many of us have opted to use the old books in upper primary classes because of inconsistencies in what is being supplied by the government. However, the CBC's course books are okay,” said one who did not want to be named.