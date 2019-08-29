By FAITH NYAMAI

Chaos have erupted at the headquarters of the Kenya National Union of Teachers in Nairobi.

This was after some executive members of the giant union turned up for a meeting to fire embattled Secretary-General Wilson Sossion on Thursday morning.

The National Executive Council members from the regions came for the meeting even after it was stopped by the Labour Court on Wednesday.

The executives forced their way into Knut House on Mfangano Street in a bid to kick out Mr Sossion.

It was not immediately clear if the secretary-general, who is also a nominated MP, was in the office when the officials stormed the building.

The charging officials were later restrained by police officers who deployed to the scene a few minutes after 9am.

Justice Byram Ongaya on Wednesday temporarily stopped the meeting after Mr Sossion filed an urgent application.

Through lawyer Judith Guserwa, Mr Sossion argued that some NEC members were planning to illegally remove him from office.

Ms Guserwa said NEC members have no power under the Knut constitution to convene or proceed with a council meeting that has been postponed.