By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

The Employment and Labour Relations has barred the Teachers Service Commission from implementing the current modules of the teacher training development programme.

The case pitting the TSC against the Kenya National Union of Teachers concerns a dispute over promotions, transfers and union membership.

In the ruling on Friday, justice Byram Ongaya noted that the modules were formed without proper regulations as required by law.

For this reason, . he directed the commission to convene a meeting to finalise performance measurement tools by December 1 ahead of a roll-out in January 2020.

TRANSFERS

On the transfers of teachers, the court ruled that the TSC should carry on but said the process has to be in line with regulations.

Justice Ongaya also said school heads and principals, as institutional administrators, are unionisable employees so they can be elected as trade union officials.

He further said that these school heads are also liable for transfers in their areas and that Knut is entitled to participate in such matters.

PROMOTIONS

The court declared the promotion of teachers the responsibility of the TSC but said both the commissions and the union should review the scheme of service.

The TSC and Knut have been at loggerheads over these issues and on Friday, the TSC said it would appeal the rulings.