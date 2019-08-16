Uasu had told the court that the merger will disrupt learning and convolute the courses taken by students.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

Lady Justice Maureen Onyango on Friday stopped the merger and shutting down of 38 public universities as proposed by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha without involving Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu).

She, however, said she was not stopping the proposal as suggested by former Finance CS Henry Rotich in his budget speech on June 13, 2019.

She said UASU, through lawyer Titus Koceyo, has made out a meritorious case which warrants the grant of conservatory orders.

She said the merger, if goes unabated, will lead to loss of employment.

Uasu had told the judge the merger will disrupt learning and convolute the courses taken by students.