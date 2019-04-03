By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

A directive lowering the entry grade to teacher training colleges has been revoked by the High Court.

The Teachers Service Commission, Education Cabinet Secretary, Kenya National Qualifications Authority and Attorney-General agreed to quash the order in a consent signed before Justice Weldon Korir.

Though the order was aimed at encouraging secondary school graduates in marginalised regions to take teaching courses, it sparked a debate over the quality of the trainees.

AMINA CHALLENGED

The entry grade is a mean of C in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination. The grade had been lowered to D.

“The legal notice … that purports to give power to the TSC and the Cabinet Secretary to review the standards of education and training of persons joining the teaching service … is revoked,” Justice Korir said.

“The Cabinet Secretary's October 15, 2018 letter addressed to the Chief Executive Office, Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services directing the lowering of grades to the colleges is withdrawn.”

Several days before Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was moved to the Sports docket, she issued the directive that prompted individuals and education stakeholders to file cases in court.

The TSC sued challenging the law that gives the minister such powers.

MANDATE

A third suit was filed by lawmakers from pastoralist regions supporting the decision to lower entry points.

While the commission has the power to set the minimum qualifications for anyone wishing to join the colleges, the Kenya National Qualifications Act also grants similar powers to the minister.

The TSC argued that it is the only agency mandated to set and review education standards as well as training teachers.

The commission said coming up with the code of conduct for tutors has been its role. It accused the ministry of arbitrarily publishing the notice.