By OUMA WANZALA

Labour Court has stopped the appointment of Prof Anne Nangulu as principal of Bomet University College.

Also stopped from undertaking their duties are; Prof George Otieno (Deputy Principal Academic and Students Affairs) and Prof Loice Maru (Deputy Principal – Administration and Finance).

The three were appointed last month by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha and took up their positions on September 20.

However, a petitioner Julius Singoei moved to court to challenge the appointments saying the law was not followed in the recruitment of the three.

“For avoidance of doubts, the first, second and third respondents are hereby restrained from carrying out their functions as appointed pending the hearing and determination of the petition herein,” ordered Justice Nelson Abuodha.

Prof Nangulu, who was Deputy Secretary Commission for University - quality audit and standards, replaced Prof Thomas K. Cheruiyot who was holding the position in acting capacity.

Prof Otieno replaced Prof Joshua Kwonyike who was holding the position in acting capacity, while Prof Maru was confirmed as Deputy Principal – Administration and Finance.