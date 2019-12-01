alexa Lead investigator in Dusit D2 attack collapses, dies at JKIA - Daily Nation
Lead investigator in Dusit D2 attack collapses, dies at JKIA

Sunday December 1 2019

jkia

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. A senior detective attached to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit on Saturday afternoon collapsed and died at the airport. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  •  She had connected from Japan through Dubai aboard Ethiopian Airlines.
  • Police report states that Ms Githaiga had complained of feeling unwell in Dubai, where she was attended to.
AMINA WAKO
AMINA WAKO
