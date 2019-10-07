By CHARLES LWANGA

A school director is set to be arraigned on Monday to be charged with corruption for bribing an education inspector to allow the facility to operate without a licence.

Mr Sirya Kalala, the director at Calvary Junior Academy, was arrested on Friday at the Malindi sub-county education offices by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) working on a tip-off.

He is accused of giving the sub-county education officer Ms Veronica Kalungu Sh10,000 to allow the school operate without a licence and accreditation from the Ministry of Education.

Sources at the EACC told the Nation that Ms Kalungu had reported to the anti-graft offices that the school director wanted to bribe her.

CRACKDOWN

The government has ordered an audit of the suitability of facilities in schools following last month's tragedy at Precious Talents primary in Nairobi that left eight pupils dead.

Upper Coast region EACC boss Ignatius Wekesa confirmed the arrest of Mr Kalala saying he would be charged with corruption.

Meanwhile, Shela assistant chief Nichodemus Mwayele faces corruption charges before the Malindi Law Court after he received a Sh15,000 bribe to assist a local to allegedly repossess his grabbed land.