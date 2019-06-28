By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating the mass failures of bar exams at the Kenya School of Law (KSL).

Commission chairman Bishop Eliud Wabukala made the revelations Thursday when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs.

The move puts KSL, which administers the exam as set by the Council for Legal Education (CLE), in a tight corner.

Bishop Wabukala’s assertion came after the committee chaired by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo held a session earlier in the day with Deputy Solicitor-General Ms Christine Agimba, KSL chief executive officer Henry Mutai and CLE boss Dr Jacob Gakeri.

“This is a crisis. I also have a child in that school. Do something about the image of the school,” Mr Cheptumo told the two chief executives as he ordered them to appear again before the committee next Thursday.

The investigations come in the backdrop of accusations that KSL has become a profit-making organisation.