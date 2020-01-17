By OUMA WANZALA

The Ministry of Education has extended admission of Form One students to January 24.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang in a circular to regional and county directors of Education dated January 17, said the exercise has been extended to ensure that no learner is locked out of secondary school.

The exercise was to end on January 17 and the extension is a relief to parents, who were struggling to raise fees.

"Schools should use the extension to trace their learners who have not reported and at the same time capture all reported learners in NEMIS," said Dr Kipsang.

He also directed primary school head teachers to use their 2019 candidates' list to ensure that they have been placed in secondary schools.

Dr Kipsang directed the head teachers to report any child, who is out of school for any reason to respective Education officials.

