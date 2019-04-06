By OUMA WANZALA

The Ministry of Education was unable to utilise Sh10 billion allocated to it by the National Treasury in the last financial year, a report by the Auditor-General Edward Ouko revealed.

This is despite the fact that lecturers were on strike for 75 days demanding a salary increase while universities were facing a serious cash crunch due to alleged low funding.

Mr Ouko, in a report tabled in the National Assembly, has reprimanded the university education department for failing to use the cash by last year.

SH100 BILLION

Mr Ouko says the sector was allocated Sh100 billion comprising Sh4.3 billion for development and Sh96 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Out of the recurrent expenditure, the ministry was unable to use Sh9.6 billion.

“There is need for the department to relook at its budgeting mechanism with a view to budget for priority areas to avoid over budgeting. There is also a need, therefore, for the ministry to plan a realistic budget with the resources available,” says Mr Ouko.

The two-month strike paralysed learning in universities and the government offered the lecturers Sh3.6 billion.

They, however, rejected the offer. University managers have been appealing for more funding from the government with almost all of them failing to submit statutory deductions to various agencies.

ICT THEARTE

In the report, Mr Ouko has also put the ministry on the spot over the transfer of Sh279 million and Sh935 million to Kisii and Moi universities respectively.

He says a review of the records maintained by the ministry revealed that Sh145.7 million disbursed to Kisii University in respect of an ICT theatre was based on interim certificates covering the period September 16, 2011 to April 2, 2013.

“However, no supporting information was made available to ascertain that these bills were pending. In addition, Moi University was paid Sh33.4 million in respect of construction of a library annex out of which Sh14 million and Sh18 million relate to interim certificates dating back to September 25, 2012,” says Mr Ouko.

The auditor general also states that a further Sh76 million was disbursed for the construction of a 2,250-capacity student hostel between March 2010 and September 2012 and satisfactory reasons were given for the delay in settling these long-standing debts.

RESEARCH

Mr Ouko also says no documents were provided for consultancies provided by the University of Nairobi Enterprise Ltd to develop research funding guidelines at Sh10 million.

There are also no documents showing how Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology was selected to develop a regional human resource strategy for implementation of the northern corridor integration projects at Sh130 million.

Mr Ouko also says the State Department of University had pending bills totalling Sh1.3 billion, which were not settled in the 2017/2018, but were carried forward to the 2018/2019 financial year.

“Out of Sh1.3 billion bills, Sh1 billion relate to recurrent vote while the balance Sh285 million relate to development vote. Had the bills been settled and the expenditure accounted for in 2017/2018, the financial statement for the year ended June 30, 2018 would have reflected a deficit (excess vote) of Sh1.3 billion instead of the deficit of Sh314 million now reflected for the year ended June 30, 2018,” reads the report.

STATUTORY DEDUCTIONS

At the University of Eldoret, the institution is on the spot over misappropriation of millions of shillings.

In a report, Mr Ouko has also reprimanded the university management led by Prof Teresia Akenga over its failure to submit statutory deductions to various government agencies.

Mr Ouko says the university failed to pay Sh97.4 million to relevant agencies as statutory deductions and the university has total liabilities of Sh720 million.

AUDIT REPORT

Mr Ouko also says log books of 40 motor vehicles at the university are registered in the name of Moi University while one vehicle is registered in the name of Wilfred Kipkorir Sang.

At Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, the audit report indicates the university expenditure budget was Sh3.9 billion but actual expenditure was Sh3.5 billion.