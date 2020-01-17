Education ministry unveils 3-year report

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The Education ministry has released a report on its achievements over the past three years.

According to the report tabled before budget public sector hearings, the primary school completion rate increased from 83.5 per cent in 2016 to 84.2 per cent in 2018, while enrolment in primary special need education schools increased from 108,000 in 2016 to 140,456 pupils in 2018.

The report indicates that special need learners in secondary schools increased from 4,019 in 2016 to 4,935 in 2018 with KCPE candidates rising from 942,021 to 1,060,710 in the same period.

“The number of schools assessed for quality programmes increased from 7,000 in the 2016/2017 financial year to 10,096 in 2018/2019,” states the report.

It adds that special needs students received Sh12,510 and Sh23,000 as top up grants and boarding fee each, respectively.

The report indicates that enrolment for Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) increased from 185,725 in 2016 to 264,546 in 2018 and a total of 1,918 institutions have been accredited. “TVET trainees accessing Helb loans increased from 31,853 in 2016 to 58,468 in 2018, while enrolment in special needs TVET institutions increased from 1,725 in 2016 to 1,757 in 2018,” reads the report by Dr Kevit Desai, the outgoing TVET Principal Secretary and chairman of the Education Sector Working Group.

Advertisement

It adds that the number of universities increased from 71 in the 2016/17 period to 74 in 2018/2019, while placement by Kenya University and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) rose from 88,809 in 2016 to 90,755 in 2018.

“Enrolment in public and private universities increased from 481,711 in 2016 to 542,005 in 2017 while the number of university students accessing Helb loans stood at 233,444 in 2018/2019,” indicates the report.

It adds that the number of funded research projects increased from 588 in 2016/17 to 610 in 2017/18 and declined to 507 in 2018/19.