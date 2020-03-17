By BENSON AMADALA

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

On-campus classes at Egerton and Masinde Muliro universities were on Tuesday suspended in response to the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta on coronavirus.

The senate of Masinde Muliro University suspended learning at the institution indefinitely and announced that students should vacate the main campus in Kakamega by Wednesday.

“The university special senate meeting held on March 16 has resolved to suspend academic activities indefinitely in response to the presidential directive on Covid-19,’ said the internal memo.

Egerton University was also closed Tuesday until further notice.

“Following the presidential directive on closure of learning institutions due to the unfolding development on coronavirus, senate on its 510th special meeting held on March 17 resolved to suspend all academic activities and close the university with immediate effect until further notice,” the university's vice chancellor Rose Mwonya said in a statement.

The VC said the students are expected to vacate the university hostels by Friday.

Prof Mwonya said international students, who will not be able to travel to their home countries, will stay in their hostels and ensure minimum movement within and outside the university.

“The international students are also required to liaise with program leaders or centre coordinators for updates,” said Prof Mwonya.