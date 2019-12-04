By STELLA CHERONO

Egerton University's main campus was on Wednesday closed indefinitely after students held demonstrations demanding to be allowed to sit for end of semester examinations.

The institution had threatened to defer students for one year, if they did not clear fee balances.

In a circular shared by student council’s chairman Henry Mulyungi, the students demanded the management to allow all students to register for the tests and get exam cards.

“We hereby direct all students to assemble at the student centre at 11 am on December 4 for continuous picketing until students' concerns are addressed,” read the circular that claimed that over 5,000 students would be affected if the exam registration portal is not re-opened.

Early Wednesday, the students converged at the institution’s Student Centre, to hear from their leaders.

Police officer watch as students leave the main campus. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

But as the students were waiting, police officers arrived at the institution to disperse them.

Police teargassed the students, forcing them out of the institution into Njoro town.

Some students who spoke to the Nation said that part of the exams had been scheduled to kick off on Thursday and that very few students had managed to get exam cards.

Following the incident, the management shut the university.

The students were ordered to leave the campus by 2.30pm Wednesday. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“Following unrest by students over the demand to be allowed to sit for exams without having cleared fee, Senate at a meeting held on Wednesday resolved to close the university with immediate effect until further notice,” the notice signed by the registrar of Academic Affairs, Mwanarusi Saidi said.