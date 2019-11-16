By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Egerton University Vice Chancellor, Prof Rose Awuor Mwonya has urged students not to leave the institution without forging strong cultural ties with colleagues from different communities.

Prof Mwonya noted that Egerton University was a melting point of rich cultural background from the 42 communities in Kenya.

“All communities in Kenya are well represented in the students’ numbers at Egerton and I urge students to interact freely and learn the cultures of other communities,” said Prof Mwonya.

She was speaking on Friday at the Njoro-based campus during the university's cultural week celebrations.

She urged students to diversify in their communication skills so as to avoid stereotyping other communities.

"When you learn about other communities you will learn how to live and study together to become better students," said Prof Mwonya.

In the event themed 'Embracing Cultural Diversity to Promote National Integration and Cohesion', students showcased various foods and traditional attire from their communities including international students.

"It is important to learn how to appreciate each other and cultures to enjoy what you are doing," added Prof Mwonya.

The vice-chancellor said the college will try to get internships for the students outside the country.