Home News Education Nakuru residents to get affordable legal services Saturday December 7 2019 Dean Faculty of Law at Egerton University Ruth Anyango Aura at the launch of the University Legal Aid project at Nakuru Town Campus on December 4, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP In Summary Egerton University Dean Faculty of Law Dr Ruth Anyango Aura said poor citizens do not access legal services.She announced that the legal services will be offered by the university’s law students.National Legal Aids Service representative Ms Flora Bidali announced that their services will be extended to Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit and Mandera counties. Advertisement By FRANCIS MUREITHI More by this Author In the headlines The 11-hour hunt for Mike Sonko He is accused of abuse of office and faces corruption charges over award of tenders. Sonko to face more charges Police spokesman urges groups planning protests to obey the law. Man who drowned at Likoni identified Ibrahim Akasha's sentencing pushed to January Sonko's arrest throws Nairobi in crisis 7 police officers killed in Wajir attack - VIDEO Body retrieved in Likoni crossing tragedy - VIDEO Orphans suffer as CWSK top brass battle to control millions