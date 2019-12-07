alexa Nakuru residents to get affordable legal services - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Education

Nakuru residents to get affordable legal services

Saturday December 7 2019

Egerton University, Ruth Anyango Aura

Dean Faculty of Law at Egerton University Ruth Anyango Aura at the launch of the University Legal Aid project at Nakuru Town Campus on December 4, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Egerton University Dean Faculty of Law Dr Ruth Anyango Aura said poor citizens do not access legal services.

  • She announced that the legal services will be offered by the university’s law students.

  • National Legal Aids Service representative Ms Flora Bidali announced that their services will be extended to Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit and Mandera counties.

Advertisement
 
FRANCIS MUREITHI
By FRANCIS MUREITHI
More by this Author