Seven Egerton University Students Association leaders who were suspended, following December 4 students’ unrest have been given a chance to defend themselves before a disciplinary committee of the University Senate.

The seven, including the association’s chairperson, vice-chairperson, secretary-general, treasurer, directors of gender and entertainment, welfare and academics were suspended after the unrest at the Njoro campus.

EXAMINATIONS

The students have been barred from taking the ongoing university examinations which are expected to end on January 27.

“The suspended university students will appear before the university disciplinary committee to explain their role in the unrest,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Rose Mwonya on Tuesday.

She added: “The university disciplinary committee will give fair verdict after listening to the suspended students.”

She said that the institution will continue to uphold discipline and urged the students to refrain from engaging in unruly behaviour at the expense of their studies.

The unrest led to extensive damage of university and private property worth more than Sh235 million.

The cost was distributed evenly among all 13,953 students who were at the campus and each will pay Sh16, 862 for the damages.

DAMAGES

However, 712 students living with disabilities were exempted from paying damages during the December 4 strike.

The suspended students, were accused of calling for an assembly, demonstration, and picketing of the students.

Prof Mwonya said the university has an open door policy for solving issues affecting students and staff.

She urged students to avoid engaging in unrest that would lead to unwarranted damage of property at the university. The university was closed on December 4, 2019.