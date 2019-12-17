By BARNABAS BII

More by this Author

By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

Former Masinde Muliro University vice chancellor Fredrick Otieno is dead.

Prof Otieno died over the weekend at Tophill Hospital in Eldoret, his family said.

He was admitted to hospital on Friday night after he was found unconscious in his house.

His family said Prof Otieno, who was living alone, suffered a stroke on Thursday and was found after two days by his workers at home.

His wife and children are in South Africa where Prof Otieno worked before he was appointed MMUST in 2013, a position he held for six years.

He previously served as deputy VC in charge of Technology, Innovation and Partnerships at Durban University of Technology.

Advertisement

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is among senior personalities who visited Prof Otieno while in hospital on Sunday.

Prof Otieno’s body was moved to Aga Khan Hospital mortuary in Kisumu on Monday night.

During his six-year tenure in office, Prof Otieno grappled with accusations of administrative and financial management at the institution forcing him to step down as the VC.

He however continued to lecture at the Kakamega-based institution of higher learning until his death.

Those who knew him at the university say he was unfairly removed from office because of his strict management skills.