alexa Property destroyed in Musingu High School dorm fire - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Education

Property destroyed in Musingu High School dorm fire

Saturday November 9 2019

Musingu High School

Officials at Musingu High School in Kakamega September 8, 2019 after a dormitory was destroyed by fire. Another fire razed down a dormitory in the school on November 10, 2019. PHOTO | ISSAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The principal said 354 KCSE candidates were not affected.

  • Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale visited the school and said a proper investigation should be conducted to establish the cause of the fire.

Advertisement
SHABAN MAKOKHA
By SHABAN MAKOKHA
More by this Author

A dormitory at Musingu High School caught fire on Saturday morning destroying property of unknown value.

The 9am fire burnt mattresses, beds, books and personal effects belonging to students.

The principal of the school, Bernard Lukuya, said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Mr Lukuyu said there is a possibility that the fire started after an electrical glitch.

The inferno started as electricians were wielding grills to secure the windows and enhance security against burglary during the long holiday period.

The principal said 354 KCSE candidates, who are in school, were not affected.

Also Read

Advertisement

“We are waiting for investigations to establish the cause of the fire. The affected dormitory Madaraka-Taifa houses students in Form One, Two and Three who are at home for the holidays," said Mr Lukuya.

Kakamega South sub-county police commander Joseph Chesire said two workers sustained slight burns and were rushed to Shibwe Sub-county Hospital for treatment.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale visited the school and said a proper investigation should be conducted to establish the cause of the fire.

"This school has been in existence since 1965 and we have not been experiencing fire incidences. But in a period of two months, we are witnessing two fire incidents in the school. Something must have gone wrong somewhere," said Mr Khalwale.

At the same time, MP Elsie Muhanda asked leaders to support students who have lost their property before they resume studies in January.