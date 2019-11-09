Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale visited the school and said a proper investigation should be conducted to establish the cause of the fire.

A dormitory at Musingu High School caught fire on Saturday morning destroying property of unknown value.

The 9am fire burnt mattresses, beds, books and personal effects belonging to students.

The principal of the school, Bernard Lukuya, said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Mr Lukuyu said there is a possibility that the fire started after an electrical glitch.

The inferno started as electricians were wielding grills to secure the windows and enhance security against burglary during the long holiday period.

The principal said 354 KCSE candidates, who are in school, were not affected.

“We are waiting for investigations to establish the cause of the fire. The affected dormitory Madaraka-Taifa houses students in Form One, Two and Three who are at home for the holidays," said Mr Lukuya.

Kakamega South sub-county police commander Joseph Chesire said two workers sustained slight burns and were rushed to Shibwe Sub-county Hospital for treatment.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale visited the school and said a proper investigation should be conducted to establish the cause of the fire.

"This school has been in existence since 1965 and we have not been experiencing fire incidences. But in a period of two months, we are witnessing two fire incidents in the school. Something must have gone wrong somewhere," said Mr Khalwale.