By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The Education ministry on Thursday revoked the licences of two primary schools in Nairobi over safety concerns.

Education CS George Magoha closed Precious Talents Top School in Dagoretti and Pama Academy in Kangemi and ordered the affected pupils distributed to public schools.

The institutions were closed because of substandard structures.

Prof Magoha said the findings of a task force, established to compile a report on the tragedy at Precious Talents Top School that claimed the lives of eight pupils, will be handed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The CS said the 472 pupils from Pama Academy will be distributed to New Kihumbuini and Kihumbuini primary schools.

While the 790 pupils from Precious Talents will be distributed to Ngong Forest, Riruta Satellite and Jamhuri primary schools.

Advertisement