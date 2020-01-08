By MOHAMED AHMED

A pupil in Mombasa has committed suicide after her school insisted she should repeat a class.

Rehema Kura, who had been skipping classes since schools reopened early this week hanged herself at her parents' house.

The body of the 14-year-old pupil at Amani Primary School in Jomvu, Mombasa, was found dangling from the roof by her sister. did not want to go to school because she was asked to repeat Standard Six.

The victim's mother, Sada Nganda, said she last spoke to her daughter on Wednesday morning after she informed her that she was feeling unwell.

“She told me she was not feeling well and I asked to stay at home and rest,” Ms Nganda said.

Rehema’s sibling said her sister did not want to repeat Standard Six.

“She had complained to me many times since she received her end of year marks, which were low. Our mother promised her that she would be transferred to another school later on,” said Rehema’s sister.

Jomvu Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Jason Odhiambo said police are investigating reports that the school’s officials are forcing pupils to repeat classes.

The school’s headmaster Ali Abdallah declined to speak to the Nation over the claims. He said he was busy and could not talk at that time.

“Let me call you back. I am currently busy,” said Mr Abdallah who promised to call back, but did not do so by the time this report was going to press.

Education CS George Magoha has repeatedly warned schools against forcing students to repeat classes.