By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has vowed to challenge last week’s move by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to transfer more than 1,000 teachers from the North-Eastern region.

Addressing a stakeholders’ meeting in a Garissa hotel over the weekend, Mr Korane described the TSC’s move as unprocedural.

“Thousands of pupils and students in the North-Eastern region are going through hard times,” said Mr Korane.

MASS TRANSFERS

Garissa, Wajir and Mandera governors now want the appointment and transfer of teachers done by counties.

“Our children are undermined. That [transfer of teachers] is infringing on their constitutional rights,” said Mr Korane.

He said that the teachers’ employer must carry out its mandate effectively.

“We will find solutions to the ongoing education crisis. I promise a recruitment of untrained teachers on a contract basis,” said the governor.

Garissa Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane and Education Executive Habiba Nasib urged residents and county staff to volunteer to address the staffing crisis.

SAFER REGIONS

“As a leader and teacher by profession, I will be reporting to Garissa High School from Monday,” said Mr Dagane.

He said it is hypocritical of the TSC to transfer teachers from the region.

Garissa County Commissioner Meru Mwangi said the TSC was blind to the consequences of their move to transfer teachers serving in safer regions of Garissa town, Balambala, Madogashe, Bura, Dadaab and Masalani towns.

“We have non-locals serving in other government departments and non-state actors. As the chairman of the security committee in this county and education board member, I am shocked by TSC's move to declare this region a no go zone,” Mr Mwangi said.