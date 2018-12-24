Governors raise concern over new syllabus

By OUMA WANZALA

The rollout of the new curriculum is now headed into further crisis after the Council of Governors on Monday said that they have no funds to support the programme which starts next week.

Council chairman Josphat Nanok, in a press statement, said the national government has not provided the costs of implementing the competency based curriculum (CBC).

“The county governments were neither provided with unit cost of implementing CBC per child nor provided with estimated costs of each mandatory component of the CBC,” said Mr Nanok.

He said the roll out of CBC at county level may therefore have serious financial implications that are not manageable within the County 2018-2020 medium term expenditure framework(MTEF) budgets-the period in which the national CBC roll out shall happen.

Mr Nanok called for talks with the national government on how to meet financial gaps that will come as a result of the rollout.

“Every year county governments allocate on average 3.5percent of their budget share to education (VET and pre-primary),” he said.

He urged the Ministry of Education to engage the County Governments to ensure that all decisions on the implementation of CBC in pre-primary level are reached through mutual consultations and agreements.

“Further such decisions must consider and document possible fiscal and other related risks,” said Mr Nanok.

The chairman added that since 2016, the County Government have worked closely with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders in the design and ultimate launch of the CBC.

“The County Governments have used their sector budgets to finance CBC pilot including in-service training of ECDE teachers, strengthening quality assurance, and provision of CBC learning resources to learners and teachers. These costs must be factored in the County Government Resource Allocation,” said Mr Nanok.

On Saturday, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced that new curriculum will now be rolled out next month and not 2020.