Grade 3 pupils without birth certificates to miss exams

By OUMA WANZALA

Pupils without birth certificates will be barred from registering for Grade 3 national exams with the listing stating next Monday.

Kenya National Examinations Council CEO Mercy Karogo said in a circular to Education officials and primary school headteachers dated June 24 the enrolment should be concluded by August 30.

She said the council had developed assessment tools that schools will use to assess Grade Three learners under the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

“Identification and enrolment of learners for Kenya Early Years Assessment (Keya) will be done online. All headteachers are urged to ensure that all Grade Three learners in their schools are identified and enrolled within the stipulated period,’ reads part of the letter.

Dr Karogo said Keya portal would use data from NEMIS to enable headteachers to identify their learners.

She said the names used in the enrolment should be as they appear in the birth certificate.