By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Police in Kericho have arrested the headteacher of a private primary school for failing to allow pupils to go home for half-term break.

Mr Hillary Rotich, the headteacher of Tea Vale Academy was apprehended on Thursday for flouting Education rules.

Kericho County Director of Education Zachary Mutwiri said officers from his department, who were acting on a tip off, made an impromptu visit at the institution in the company of police officers and found that learning was going on as usual.

“The learners were released to go home,” said Mr Mutwiri.

He added that the teacher was taken to Sosiot Police Station and will taken to court.

Mr Mutwiri warned teachers and administrators of both public and private schools to ensure that they adhere to regulations issued by the Ministry of Education especially in observing the academic calendar.

“It is against the law to deny learners the right to go for half-term break and all teachers must be aware of that. The rule applies to both public and private schools,” said Mr Mutwiri.