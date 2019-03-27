By LILYS NJERU

More by this Author

Elated students and teachers of Keriko Secondary School in Nakuru broke into song and dance on Wednesday upon the arrival of Peter Mokaya Tabichi, who won the 2019 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.

They waved signs with messages in his praise, blew whistles and lifted Mr Tabichi shoulder-high at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, after he landed.

The 36-year old mathematics and physics teacher was on Sunday declared the best teacher in the world at an event in Dubai.

Mr Tabichi received an award of $1 million (Sh100.8 million), which he says he will use to develop his school and the community.

“There are several projects that I wish to undertake. I will ensure the school has access to clean water and build a well-equipped computer laboratory,” he said.

Peter Mokaya Tabichi displays the 2019 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize that he won upon landing at the JKIA in Nairobi on March 27, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP \

Teacher Peter Mokaya Tabichi is celebrated by students of Keriko Secondary School in Nakuru County upon landing at the JKIA in Nairobi on March 27, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nancy Macharia, chief executive of the Teachers Service Commission, said Mr Tabichi will be promoted and given a certificate of recognition.

Ms Macharia said the teacher's name will also be forwarded to the Office of the President for a state commendation.

“I am so delighted that I lack words. Tabichi is a hero and we are going to honour him. The commission recognises hardworking teachers who go beyond their call of duty," she said.

Mr Tabichi described his award as one for Africa and its teachers and encouraged girls and women to take up STEM courses.

Teacher Peter Mokaya Tabichi greets his colleagues at JKIA in Nairobi on March 27, 2019, upon returning from Dubai where he won the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP