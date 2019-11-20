He hopes to join Alliance Boys High, hich he says is his dream school.

Mark does not have a favourite subject since he believes that all of the them are important and necessary him to achieve his dream of being a doctor.

Maxwell’s favourite subjects were Mathematics and CRE, and he hopes to join Mang'u High School and thereafter pursue a career in aviation as a pilot.

By REGINAH KINOGU

More by this Author

Call it destiny or mere coincidence. Identical twins in Nanyuki scored the same marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination.

Mark Gachau and Maxwell Gachau, who were candidates at St Christopher School in Nanyuki, got 400 marks each.

The 13-year-old boys were among the 12 out of 76 candidates in the school who scored 400 marks and above. “I am very happy and proud of my brother. I knew that we would perform well but I never expected we would score the same marks because we do not perform the same in school,” Mark said.

According to the school head teacher Agnes Nkiria, the two scored different marks in exams previously.

“They did not exactly tie in the exams. Mark Teric was index 008 while Maxwell was 022. They used to perform well since Maxwell would get around 390 to 400 marks while Mark never went below 400 marks,” she said.

For Maxwell, his motivation came from his parents, who have been so supportive, as well as competition from his brother.

Advertisement

“When we were in lower primary, I was always ahead of him but when we got to Class Four, he started competing with me, and it has been that way ever since,” he said.

Maxwell’s favourite subjects were Mathematics and CRE, and he hopes to join Mang'u High School and thereafter pursue a career in aviation as a pilot. Mark does not have a favourite subject since he believes that all of the them are important and necessary him to achieve his dream of being a doctor.

He hopes to join Alliance Boys High, hich he says is his dream school.

Mark said although he had hoped to get 440 marks, he was content with what he got, noting that he was ill and did not go to school during second term.

“I expected more than what I got but I was out of school for the second term, which took me some time to catch up. However, I am happy that my health is restored and I still performed well,” he said.

He attributed his success to his brother and parents, who supported him throughout the time he was sick. He added that they helped him keep up with school.

Ms Nkiria described the boys as well behaved, disciplined, responsible active in co-curriculum activities and public speaking.