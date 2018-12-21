By VICTOR RABALLA

The government has urged institutions of higher learning to initiate income generating projects to enable them achieve their mandate as centres of knowledge and research.

University Education and Research Chief Administrative Secretary Collette Suda said that this will enable universities ease financial challenges facing them amid the limited resources from the exchequer.

While the government is committed to support the universities to achieve their mandate, she said, the institutions have to go an extra mile to provide quality education.

“Investment in income generating activities will enable universities ease the financial constraints,” she said during the 18th graduation of Maseno University at Siriba Campus on Friday.

BIG FOUR

Ms Suda praised universities for playing an important role towards the realisation of Big Four agenda, the key pillars in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. The four are housing, security, affordable healthcare and manufacturing.

“I urge the graduands to make use of the knowledge acquired to create employment for thousands of our youth,” she said.

She commended Maseno University for producing its first group of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery graduates.

UNIVERSAL HEALTH

“This will go a long way in supporting the universal health coverage which is part of the key issues that the Jubilee government want to address,” she said.

Maseno University Chancellor Michael Joseph said the achievement has been realised through a close working relationship between the university management, senate, faculties and the students.

“Maseno University must redouble its efforts to discover, preserve and disseminate research findings with the goal of changing Kenya, east Africa and the world,” he said.