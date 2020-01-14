Interviews for deputy vice-chancellors at JKUAT set to begin

By OUMA WANZALA

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will tomorrow conduct interviews for deputy Vice-Chancellors’ positions at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology.

A total of 10 candidates have been shortlisted for the position of DVC Administration while 11 for that of DVC Academic affairs.

Among those shortlisted for the position of DVC Administration is Prof Bernard Ikua, who has been holding the position in acting capacity since last year. Other candidates are Prof Egara Kabaji, Prof Sammy Marwa, Prof Collins Miruka, Prof Julius Maiyo, Prof Hellen Kutima, Prof Jackson Kioko, Prof Joseph Mungai, Prof Joseph Kiplangat and Prof Kiare Mwaura.

For the DVC Academic affairs, the current acting boss, Prof Robert Kinyua, is among 11 candidates who will be fighting for the position.

The other interviews are Prof David Mulati, Prof Mathew Ngugi, Prof George Ouma, Prof Jane Catherine Ngila, Prof Livingstone M. H. Ngoo, Prof Gerald Muthakia, Prof Hellen Kutima, Prof Daniel Auka, Prof Godfrey W. Netondo and Prof Peter Kisinyo.

They will have to submit clearance from statutory bodies such as Helb, Kenya Revenue Authority and Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

