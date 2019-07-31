JKUAT denies fault in the awarding of 118 PhD certificates

The university was reacting to a report by the higher education regulator, published by media outlets, that revealed that graduates who had been conferred with 118 PhD degrees risked having them recalled.

By SIMON CIURI

More by this Author

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Wednesday poked holes into a Commission for University Education (CUE) report that revealed massive anomalies both in its learning and graduation in its doctorate degrees awarded on June 21, 2019.

'DUE PROCESS'

The university maintained that both the learning and award of degrees followed due process.

The university was reacting to a report by the higher education regulator, published by media outlets, that revealed that graduates who had been conferred with 118 PhD degrees risked having them recalled.

“All degrees of the university are meritoriously earned and no student is allowed to graduate without going through the due process regarding coursework, seminars, original research, external examination and publications,” JKUAT Vice-Principal Victoria Wambui told reporters at the university’s main campus in Juja yesterday

She further dismissed claims that some of their doctorate degrees have been suspended by CUE

“The University has taken note, with great concern, some of the biased and unfounded misinformation to the public on certain media platforms without giving proper context to the report submitted by CUE to the Ministry. None of our awarded doctorate degrees have been suspended,” she added

Meanwhile, the university said it has set up a sub-committee made up of the its senate to study the regulator’s report and implement various recommendations it has made.

“The university has studied the report from CUE and the Deans’ Committee, a subcommittee of the university senate, is working on the report, paying attention to the various findings and recommendations made by the Commission for University Education,” the university said